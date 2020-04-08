You can't go to a bar right now, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the bar into your home. Here, Christine Heeley, bartender at Vendetta on North Williams Avenue, offers recipes for three easy—very easy—cocktails you can make right in your kitchen.
The Shift Drink
- 1½ ounces sweet ginger Crater Lake Vodka
- Ginger beer
- Lemonade 7-Up
- Mix the vodka with equal parts ginger beer and 7-Up.
Tequila Boredom
- A fifth of tequila, preferably El Jimador
- 2 jalapeño peppers
- Citrus juice, preferably pineapple or orange
- Margarita salt
1. Cut the jalapeños in half and remove seeds. Put in an airtight container with the tequila, and leave in the fridge 24-48 hours. Remove and strain.
2. Mix half of the now-spicy tequila with the juice.
3. Line the rim of your glass with salt—or be bold and use Lucas
Zero Fucks
- 1½ ounces Monopolowa vodka
- 1 can of flavored seltzer schlepped home from the corner market that is still thankfully open
1. Grab an unused coffee cup, or crawl out of your depression hole and bring yourself to clean one.
2. Combine the flavored water with vodka. Chug it. Enjoy. Worry.
