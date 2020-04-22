It's an unlikely team: a brewery and a company that repurposes used textiles. But the two Portland businesses are now working together to make sure people in need have access to face masks during the pandemic.
A portion of the proceeds from Hopworks' new variety case of beer will be donated to Looptworks, which normally takes material bound for trash bins—like no-longer-relevant NBA jerseys and flight attendant uniforms—and turns it into everything from stylish purses to duffel bags.
Like many businesses that are finding ways to help during the COVID-19 outbreak, Looptworks has also started producing personal protective gear. The money from Hopworks will be used to make face masks for Central City Concern, a nonprofit that provides housing, health care and employment services for the homeless.
The variety case, called the "Homebound Hero 24 Pack," costs $40 and contains four six-packs of Hopworks' core beers, including Powell IPA and Robot Panda Hazy. Five dollars from each sale is going to Looptworks.
You can place your order on Hopworks' website for curbside pickup or delivery through the end of April.
