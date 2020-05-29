There will be no drinking festivals as we've known them in the summer of 2020. Fortunately, event organizers are getting creative in the age of the coronavirus.
Cider Summit will be selling to-go tasting kits that include eight curated ciders, two snifter glasses and an array of swag in place of what would have been its 10th annual celebration in the Pearl District's Fields Park.
"We didn't want our 10-year milestone to pass by unnoticed," founder Alan Shapiro stated in a press release. "Creating a tasting kit was a way to stay engaged with our attendees during the pandemic. The cideries we selected for this package are all long-term partners of the festival, with some dating back to year one."
Orders for the $35 package must be placed by 2 pm Tuesday, June 16. The kits can then be picked up via contactless drive-thru, from noon to 5 pm Saturday, June 20, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum's Benton Lot.
Home delivery is an alternative for $8 more. Each purchase includes a $5 discount for two tickets to Cider Summit 2021.
