1. Permanent Piece (Monument Wines)
As we get into the barbecue months, this should be everyone's warm weather red wine of the summer—herbaceous and gripping and calling out for the grill.
Buy it at: damerestaurant.com.
2. Sorta Summer (Fossil & Fawn)
Jenny Mossbacher and Jim Fisher's label continues to impress. Sorta Summer is a sparkling wine built on niagara, Concord and golden muscat grapes, with a little pinot thrown in. In the glass, it's like liquid SweeTarts: puckery, refreshing sparkling candy.
Buy it at: Market of Choice, 1090 SE Belmont St., marketofchoice.com.
3. P Chill (Swick Wines)
A chillable, natural pinot noir with zonked-out crisp cherry acidity, a lovely, macerated ruby red color and a pool-ready vibe. If you really want to impress at your next 'cue, stash this bottle in the fridge or cooler and serve it nice and cold.
Buy it at: ardornaturalwines.com.
4. Giovanni (Cameron Winery)
An apertif wine for a hot, hot day from the paterfamilias of Oregon natural wine, John Paul. Lemon zest, ham with melon, herb bunch from the market—it happily evokes cocktail hour, like a vineyard full of Harvey Wallbangers.
Buy it at: World Foods, 830 NW Everett St., 503-802-0755, worldfoodsportland.com.
5. Chardonnay Pet Nat (Statera Cellars)
More good Oregon sparkling for summer from Statera Cellars winemakers Meredith Bell and Luke Wylde. Their latest release is a dreamy, creamy, undisgorged sparkling chardonnay, profoundly drinkable and versatile, welcome at both the backyard fire pit or at 4 pm on the hottest day of August.
Buy it at: stateracellars.com.
