Portland's back open for business, baby! Well, not entirely—under Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan, several restrictions remain in place for bars and restaurants in Multnomah County, and many food-related businesses are sticking with takeout and delivery only models for the time being. Still, if you're looking to feel some passing semblance of normalcy again, while staying safe, several spots are making use of preexisting patios while also taking advantage of the city's Healthy Businesses program, allowing them to convert parking spaces and sidewalks into outdoor dining areas. Here's just a few to consider patronizing this week.
Prost!
4237 N Mississippi Ave., 503-954-2674, prostportland.com.
In a city filled with amazing beer bars, Prost stands out for its steadfast dedication to German food and beer—not to mention its back patio is now home to maybe the city's best food cart pod. All beers here are imported from Germany and served in the style of glass called for by German tradition. The staff is knowledgeable and happy to guide your order from the unique and delicious menu.
Revolution Hall
1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com.
The sound board remains off at Revolution Hall, but the Buckman concert venue is opening its roof deck to reservations for anyone who wants to quaff a few cocktails while taking in arguably the best view the eastside has to offer. Afraid of heights? The complex's ground-level patio is also reopening.
Botanist
1300 NW Lovejoy St., 971-533-8064, botanisthouse.com.
At this sleek subterranean gin bar—which is reopening its rooftop patio during Phase 1—veteran mixologist Robbie Wilson spreads the joys of juniper berries to bargoers west of the Willamette. For those who know little of the details that distinguish one type of gin from another, the list of about a dozen $13 cocktails serves as a safe point of entry. As basic as it is, the Botanist G&T should be the go-to for anyone who's familiar with the timeless pleasure of a simple gin drink.
The Lot at Scout Beer
5029 SE Division St., 503-764-9855.
Looking for a breezy place to enjoy the weather with a beer and paper bowl of heinously addictive Truffle Treasure Tots ($7) from Dog House PDX? There may not be any better Southeast Portland hangout.
Migration Brewing
2828 NE Glisan St., 503-206-5221, migrationbrewing.com.
In the Before Times, Migration Brewing's converted radiator garage pub was a reliable place to find neighbors congregating after work, watching the basketball game or reminiscing about family vacations. And even in Phase 1, a pint and a massive plate of nachos remain a great idea, especially in the summer when you can bask on the sun-drenched front patio. Beers range from sweet and tart—like the seasonal Son of a Peach, a delicate aged fruit beer—to rich and hazy.
Bible Club
6716 SE 16th Ave., 971-279-2198, bibleclubpdx.com.
Enter a time machine to the Prohibition era where the drinks artfully pack a punch and the period décor is strictly, sumptuously on theme. Drinks like the Suffragette (pisco, ginger syrup, lavender bitters, sparkling wine; $13) are served in antique glassware with a Gatsbian garnish, accompanied by a reliable lineup of upscale bar fare like bruschetta, a smoked pork plate and a mean charcuterie board with burrata cheese ($18). Its back patio will be open Fridays.
Interurban
4057 N Mississippi Ave., 503-284-6669, interurbanpdx.com.
Complete with big-game trophies and carefully curated bookshelves just out of reach, this tavern in the heart of Mississippi is charming and warm in spite of its somewhat forced rustic décor. The patio, however, is the real gold nugget here, with two fire pits and a cozy, lush enclosure.
Oui! Wine Bar + Restaurant
2425 SE 35th Place, 503-208-2061, sewinecollective.com/oui-wine- bar-restaurant.
Not content to limit itself to a working winery, Southeast Wine Collective has an adjoining wine bar with some of the city's best wine bar food (those deviled eggs!) and a clever wine list featuring dozens of options made right down the hall.
Bantam Tavern
922 NW 21st Ave., 503-274-9032, bantamtavern.com.
A quaint corner bar can be easily overlooked in chic Northwest Portland, which is why this is one of the best places to grab a beer by the likes of de Garde or Upright from one of the eight well-curated taps and some fancified pub grub before joining the well-clad crowds elsewhere. Of course, with seating extended to the adjoining parking lot, it's now a lot easier to find, so plan accordingly.
Level Beer
5211 NE 148th Ave., 503-714-1222, levelbeer.com.
Sometimes the perfect afternoon means hunkering down with a book and a beer in the corner of a quiet bar. But if you're looking for a scene more like perpetual summer camp, then head to this 2-acre plot in the industrial hinterlands of Northeast Portland and plop down amid the families on the greenhouse-style patio. Level's founders also have children, which pushed them to produce beers with an alcohol content that won't leave your head spinning, like the crisp, 4.5% ABV Grisetta Stone.
Bit House Saloon
727 SE Grand Ave., 503-954-3913, bithousesaloon.com.
Housed in a 100-year-old brick building, Bit House Saloon defines itself by checking all the boxes of a comprehensive list of bar staples: cheap happy-hour wells, creative craft cocktails, a robust draft list, wines by the glass and bottle, whiskey bar-level whiskey selection, tequila, sherry, summer slushies, winter toddies, even gluten-free bar snacks—and, most importantly right now, an underrated back patio.
