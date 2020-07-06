WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
For such a low-key operation, Lucky Lab Brewing has a way of making headlines.
Three years ago, it was for kicking a group of self-proclaimed Nazis out of its brewpub in Northwest Portland. Last week, it was for closing all four of its bars just before the Fourth of July holiday, fearing that remaining open might cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Co-owner Gary Geist has been here before—four months ago, he voluntarily closed up shop days before Gov. Kate Brown ordered bars and restaurants across the state to shutter. He had a bad feeling then. He's got the same feeling now.
WW News Editor Aaron Mesh spoke to Geist about what pushed him toward that decision and how his staff reacted.
