"To be completely upfront, our downtown location is really hurting. It is the foundation of our company. We were down 80% in our downtown location sales starting March 16, and we are now down even more. It started when the Governor opened up neighboring counties except for Multnomah County. With nearby options, there was not as much of a reason to get to-go food in Portland. That coupled with the boarding-up of downtown businesses [due to Black Lives Matter protests] has caused our city to avoid downtown. Those customers who did come in were turned off by the many tents overflowing our Old Town neighborhood and the daily arguments in the streets."