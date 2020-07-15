A reflection of owner Ricky Gomez's Cuban American heritage and his hometown of New Orleans, Palomar doesn't look like many other Portland bars, nor does it taste like one. The interior could be a set piece from HBO's Ballers, and the drink menu is just as colorful, full of piña coladas, daiquiris and all things slushy and beachy—plus Cuban diner staples like bistec ($16), lechon asado ($14) and a Cubana sandwich ($10) topped with matchstick fries. In other words, it was already a great summer bar, and now that it's moved operations to its roof deck overlooking Division Street, it might just be perfect. Well, nearly perfect—reservations are required in order to maintain social distancing. But once you get a spot up there, it'll be hard to leave.