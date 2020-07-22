1. Wayfinder Beer
304 SE 2nd Ave., 503-718-2337, wayfinder.beer. 3-9 pm daily.
If ever there were a beer that could transport you to the brauhauses of Munich, it would be Wayfinder Hell, a crisp and snappy lager with a gasp of citrus that comes in a fat mug. Enjoy it on Wayfinder's expansive patio.
2. The Lot at Scout Beer
5029 SE Division St., 503-764-9855. Call to confirm current hours.
Looking for a breezy place to enjoy the weather with a beer and paper bowl of heinously addictive Truffle Treasure Tots from Dog House PDX? There may not be any better Southeast Portland hangout.
3. Santé Bar
411 NW Park Ave., 971-404-8216. Call to confirm current hours.
This swanky cocktail bar might not look like much from the outside, but its vintage vibe, romantic lighting and fancy drinks are a welcome shift from the standard westside LGBTQ bar experience. Outdoor seating available.
4. Stormbreaker
832 N Beech St., 971-703-4516; 8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481, stormbreakerbrewing.com. Noon-10 pm daily.
Name a style and StormBreaker makes a damn fine version of it, from its citrusy Cloud Ripper IPA to the Opacus Stout, which has all the hints of chocolate you want without going down like a pint of Ovaltine. Both locations have attractive patios.
5. The Vern
2622 SE Belmont St., 503-233-7851. Call to confirm current hours.
As they did with Sandy Hut a few years ago, Warren Boothby and Marcus Archambeault, the city's preeminent dive-bar whisperers scrubbed the carpet, opened some windows and doubled down on the wood-paneled rumpus room vibe, all without disinfecting the room's grimy soul. Now with more outdoor seating and a refurbished patio!
