First came the party buses. For a small fee, customers would be escorted to an assortment of Portland's premier dives and strip clubs. You would see it all on those buses: nudity fights, engagements, weddings, Alf costumes. Almost nothing was off limits—except vomiting. That was a hard no. And if you were a host, that meant keeping 50-plus very drunk people entertained as you traveled between locations. My signature trick was "the baby bird shot." That's where you shoot a drink and spit it right back into a person's open mouth. It was surprisingly popular.