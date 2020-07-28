1. TopWire Hop Project
8648 Crosby Road NE, Woodburn, 503-982-5166, crosbyhops.com. Call to confirm hours.
Anyone who requires a little more distance from other people can now sip beer far from the city, in the middle of a Willamette Valley hop yard. Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn has carved out space among its towering rows of hop bines for a picturesque beer garden that places drinkers right at the source of one of the key ingredients. Grand-opening beverages include a double IPA created by Dallas' Celestial Beerworks and a cider with Cascade hops from Reverend Nat's in Portland.
2. Loyal Legion
710 SE 6th Ave., 503-235-8272, loyallegionpdx.com. 5-10 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
This sprawling beer hall boasts almost 100 Oregon beers and ciders on tap daily, with draft lines and kegs meticulously cared for and maintained. But whiskey fans won't be disappointed either. Neither will cocktail drinkers or more economical patrons, as the bar also boasts some of the best boilermaker pairings in town. The bar is utilizing plexiglass for ordering and is keeping service to outdoor seating.
3. Wayfinder Beer
304 SE 2nd Ave., 503-718-2337, wayfinder.beer. 3-9 pm daily.
If ever there were a beer that could transport you to the brauhauses of Munich, it would be Wayfinder Hell, a crisp and snappy lager with a gasp of citrus that comes in a fat mug. Enjoy it on the expansive patio.
4. Prost!
4237 N Mississippi Ave., 503-954-2674, prostportland.com. 11 am-10 pm daily.
In a city filled with amazing beer bars, Prost stands out for its steadfast dedication to German food and beer—not to mention its back patio is now home to maybe the city's best food cart pod. All beers here are imported from Germany and served in the style of glass called for by German tradition. The staff is knowledgeable and happy to guide your order from the unique and delicious menu.
5. Botanist
1300 NW Lovejoy St., 971-533-8064, botanisthouse.com.
At this sleek subterranean gin bar—which opened its rooftop patio during Phase 1—veteran mixologist Robbie Wilson spreads the joys of juniper berries to bargoers west of the Willamette. For those who know little of the details that distinguish one type of gin from another, the list of about a dozen $13 cocktails serves as a safe point of entry. As basic as it is, the Botanist G&T should be the go-to for anyone who's familiar with the timeless pleasure of a simple gin drink.
