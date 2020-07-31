The Portland brewery that fused drinkers' passion for beer and outdoor adventures appears to be calling it quits.
Base Camp Brewing announced this afternoon on its Instagram account that it will be closing its brewpub at 930 SE Oak St. "for the foreseeable future" due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's unclear whether Base Camp is temporarily shuttering or this marks the end of the business completely: The taproom voicemail box was full, and representatives from the company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Base Camp, which opened its glamping-inspired tasting room in 2012, was an early adapter following the statewide coronavirus shutdown of nonessential businesses: General manager Ross Putnam began delivering six-packs to customers via a custom-built cargo bike equipped with a 30-inch-wide cooler.
You have until Sunday, Aug. 9, to swing by the taproom and pick up what might be your last cans of POG Juicy IPA or the always-popular S'more Stout, which the brewery famously served with a toasted marshmallow perched on the rim of the glass.
