The iconic Oregon Brewers Festival may have been called off in May due to COVID-19, but its spirit will live on this summer inside a Tigard pub.
Through August, you can order an OBF beer flight at Thirsty Lion's Tigard location near Washington Square. The Oregon-based company partnered with distributor Maletis Beverage to create the taster tray, which includes six samples of local brews, from the Breakside Pilsner to Buoy's IPA.
Two dollars of every flight will be donated to the Believe in Beer Craft Brewery Relief Fund, a campaign to support beer producers that have seen sales plummet since the pandemic-related lockdowns.
If you're looking for the VIP brewfest experience, or at least as close to one as you can get during a global health crisis, you can attend a virtual meet and greet with OBF founder Art Larrance, Thirsty Lion founder John Plew and Maletis Beverage president Rob Maletis on Facebook Live from 4 to 5 pm Saturday, Aug. 22. The trio host their talk from Thirsty Lion.
