1. Century
930 SE Sandy Blvd., 503-446-6418, centurybarpdx.com. Call to confirm hours.
Century is many things to many people, but chill-seekers looking for a panoramic view at sundown know this luxe Buckman sports bar is unbeatable during the golden hour.
2. Tough Luck
1771 N Dekum St., 971-754-4188, toughluckbar.com. Call to confirm hours.
From the same minds as the Old Gold and Paydirt, Tough Luck boasts a bar that mostly resembles a suburban irrigation barrier and an expansive patio, which it's taking advantage of now that the NBA season has restarted to show Blazer games outside.
3. OK Omens
1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 503-231-9959, okomens.com. 4-9:30 pm daily.
Castagna's raucous wine bar restaurant remains one of the city's funnest places to drink wine, whether that's $3 wine bumps—dealer's choice shots—or a Domaine les Pentes de Barène, a tiny French winery that produces only about 5,000 bottles a year.
4. Loyal Legion
710 SE 6th Ave., 503-235-8272, loyallegionpdx.com. 5-10 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
This sprawling beer hall boasts almost 100 Oregon beers and ciders on tap daily, with draft lines and kegs meticulously cared for and maintained. The bar has put up plexiglass for ordering and limits service to outdoor seating.
5. Wonderly
4727 NE Fremont St., 503-288-4520, wonderlypdx.com.
The market for upscale cocktail spots with a casual twist is oversaturated, but Wonderly manages to pull off something fairly special. The Wonderly Old Fashioned ($11) blends a trio of well-known whiskeys with rum bitters and orange oil for a smoky, citrusy concoction.
