Thanks to the bar's stature—four stories up is just enough height to provide an attractive view yet still sit below most of the surrounding buildings—it's a bit like being nestled in a fjord made of glass and concrete. From a tidy row of five tables, spaced over 6 feet apart, with a sixth against the wall, you can either sit facing the Fair-Haired Dumbbell's riot of color or take a chair pointed toward the Lloyd District and the Oregon Convention Center's twin spires. From that vantage point, you can also admire the bar, layered in forest green tiles commonly used for bank exteriors in Iceland, with the skyline replacing liquor cabinetry as the backdrop.