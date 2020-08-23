Appetizers like the soy-glazed Biang Biang Brussels ($8) and the honey gochujang lollipop wings ($10) were excellent for sharing, though a tad too sticky to manage while a heated game of Pandemic drags on. The cumin-roasted Peruvian Porn sandwich (served with fries, $16) is worth the trip on its own, and it's easy enough to order online to bring home along with your stack of board games, Magic cards or Warhammer figurines. It's such a pleasant place to spend time, however, that you might as well sit a spell and, well, cast a few spells while you're at it.