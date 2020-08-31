The void left on Northeast Fremont Street when Alameda Brewhouse abruptly closed down in 2018 will soon be filled.
A craft beer, cider and wine bar called Blind Ox Taphouse is in the process of opening in the space formerly occupied by the brewery near Northeast 48th Avenue.
The business will be run by Genevieve and Eric West, who operate Mix 'n' Match Creamery, which started as a food cart in 2012, and their partner John Maxwell McInroy. That means you'll be able to get the Wests' made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream at the new bar—some of which will be infused with booze.
Beyond the adult take on frozen treats and beer, you'll also be able to order food from a limited menu to start, prepared by a rotating lineup of chefs. Eventually, the owners plan to open a more permanent restaurant. Minors will be allowed on premises during the day, while the evenings are reserved for adults only and live music.
"I really want to be a venue that musicians love to play at," Genevieve West said in a press release. "It's been a tough few months for artists, and I hope to be a place of support for the community. I'm also a swing dancer, so once COVID is over and we can start dancing again, I want Blind Ox to be the place where folks know there will always be live music to lindy hop to, while enjoying great beer."
The Wests will also turn one of the cinder block walls into a gallery where local artists can display and sell their work.
A grand opening is tentatively scheduled for November, once the owners secure their permit from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. But starting as early as mid-September, you can order nonalcoholic liquid nitrogen ice cream from Blind Ox.
Comments