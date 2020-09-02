With the end of patio season in sight, the SE Wine Collective has decided it will suspend restaurant service at the branch of its business named Oui in mid-September.
Co-owner Thomas Monroe says a pause in operations is necessary as we inch closer to fall and the weather makes patio service undesirable and even infeasible.
Oui reopened in June when Multnomah County moved into Phase 1 following the mandated COVID-19 shutdown this past spring. The menu was streamlined, but expanded outdoor seating made the restaurant financially viable.
But once those extra spots are wiped out due to rain, Oui would be limited to three indoor tables, seating up to eight total guests at a time. That setup simply wouldn't pencil out.
"The ongoing pandemic has made convivial elbow-to-elbow seating and sharing in an intimate and boisterous environment not only irresponsible, but impossible for our small indoor restaurant and wine bar space beyond the warm and dry summer months and patio season here in the Pacific Northwest," Monroe said in a press release.
The final dinner service at Oui will be Saturday, Sept. 12, until further notice.
But the shop won't close completely: The restaurant and wine bar will transition into a space where you can book Harvest Experience tastings, as Pacific Northwest grape picking season gets underway.
Groups ranging from two to 10 people can reserve the whole space privately for 60-90 minutes, sampling wine, artisan cheeses and other small bites, while getting a guided look at the harvest activities happening that day in the winery. Bookings will be available at 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm Wednesday through Saturday beginning Sept. 30. The experience starts at $36 per person, or $30 for Wine Club members.
Customers can also continue to purchase bottles from the SE Wine Collective.
