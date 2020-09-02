Groups ranging from two to 10 people can reserve the whole space privately for 60-90 minutes, sampling wine, artisan cheeses and other small bites, while getting a guided look at the harvest activities happening that day in the winery. Bookings will be available at 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm Wednesday through Saturday beginning Sept. 30. The experience starts at $36 per person, or $30 for Wine Club members.