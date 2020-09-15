Another Portland beer business is calling it quits for 2020. Back Pedal Brewing is preparing to shut its doors and won't reopen until sometime next year.
The business, located on Northwest Flanders Street near 14th Avenue in the Pearl District, announced the decision to close on its Facebook page this afternoon.
"There's no easy way to say this, and a lot of factors played into it but long story short, we won't be brewing Back Pedal beer for the rest of the year," the post stated. "We are hoping to come back in the spring when the bridge construction outside our pub is done and hopefully the pandemic is better under control."
Back Pedal joins Bailey's Taproom in giving up on 2020. On Monday, the owner of the beloved downtown beer bar decided to shutter it for the foreseeable future, noting a lack of business due to the pandemic. He hopes to reopen in 2021 once the global health crisis has been tempered.
Back Pedal is also connected to the popular pedal-powered pub crawls known as BrewCycle, and the riverboat version, called BrewBarge—it acts as the starting and stopping point for some of the tours. At this point, those tours are suspended: No booking dates are available on the website, and founder Andrea Lins says all contraptions have now been packed away for the season. The company will work on some upgrades during the downtime.
"We just wanted to be hyper-aware of our impact within the community so decided to shut down for the time being and will reevaluate next year," she tells WW, "which will be our 10th year, so I'm hoping for an epic comeback."
You still have a shot to stock up on Back Pedal beer before it signs off. Online ordering and to-go sales last through Saturday, Sept. 26. Merchandise will also be available for purchase.
Comments