Back Pedal is also connected to the popular pedal-powered pub crawls known as BrewCycle, and the riverboat version, called BrewBarge—it acts as the starting and stopping point for some of the tours. At this point, those tours are suspended: No booking dates are available on the website, and founder Andrea Lins says all contraptions have now been packed away for the season. The company will work on some upgrades during the downtime.