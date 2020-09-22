Businesses that opened just weeks before the mandated coronavirus closures in mid-March have had a tough go. In addition to the difficulties associated with launching, shutting down and relaunching, a North Portland wine bar has added another potential obstacle: rebranding.
The shop originally called 45 North when it began welcoming customers in February will now be known as Stem Wine Bar. To mark the change and help victims of the devastating fires that broke out across the state this month, 100% of the profits from its opening week, Sept. 24-30, will be donated to the American Red Cross' Oregon wildfire relief efforts.
Guests can also take advantage of rotating featured flights of wine each day during that same time period for half-price.
As 45 North, originally named in honor of the ideal grape-growing conditions along the 45th parallel—from the Willamette Valley to Bordeaux, the bar focused on products from Oregon and France. Five weeks after opening, the shop had to close due to the pandemic. During that shutdown, 45 North sold bottles online and offered free same-day delivery for customers within 30 miles.
Stem now offers a wider global selection, including wines from Australia, South Africa and Spain, as well as 150 wines by the glass or bottle. Private tasting appointments can be made on the business's website, where you can choose from 18 curated flights or a customized tasting with an industry expert.
Hours are 5 to 10 pm Monday through Friday and noon to 10 pm Saturday and Sunday.
Opening Week Flight Specials:
Sept. 24: Brut and Bubbles ($11, regularly $22)
Sept. 25: Take Flight! ($8, regularly $18)
Sept. 26: Oregon Originals—Pinot Noir ($12, regularly $24)
Sept. 27: Pink Sparkles ($11, regularly $22)
Sept. 28: Rose: La Vie en Rose ($9, regularly $18)
Sept. 29: White: La Nuit Blanc ($9, regularly $18)
Sept. 30: Red: For the Love of Rouge ($9, regularly $18)
Comments