1. Migration Rooftop
817 SW 17th Ave., 9th floor, 971-291-0258, migrationbrewing.com. 1-10 pm Thursday-Sunday.
In the Before Times, Migration's sun-drenched front patio was one of Portland's great summer evening beer drinking spots. That's continued to be true in Phase 1, but apparently it wasn't enough: The ascendant brewery has gone and launched a rooftop taproom at downtown's freshly opened Canvas building. It boasts a panoramic view few others can claim, which includes the Providence Park Jumbotron.
2. Mad Hanna
6129 NE Fremont St., 503-288-2944, madhanna.com. 2-10 pm Monday-Thursday, 11 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday.
Mad Hanna is not for the surly at heart. "Have a Drink, Meet a Friend" is the unofficial motto—that's what's painted into the Oregon Trail-themed mural out back at least. It has a backyard you'll swear you visited for a barbecue your first summer in town, which is perfect for this season of distance.
3. Gin Alley
3348 SE Belmont St. 4-10 pm Wednesday-Saturday.
Opening behind still-shuttered pseudo-speakeasy Circa 33 off Southeast Belmont, Gin Alley is, well, an outdoor gin bar located in an alley. The brainchild of veteran bar manager John Paul Longenecker, the drinks include a martini with locally sourced herbs, a strawberry and pepper gin fizz and, perhaps most tantalizing, a hazelnut mai tai.
4. Bible Club
6716 SE 16th Ave., 971-279-2198, bibleclubpdx.com. 5 pm-midnight Wednesday-Thursday, 5 pm-1 am Friday-Saturday, 4-11 pm Sunday.
Enter a time machine to the Prohibition era where the drinks artfully pack a punch and the period décor is strictly, sumptuously on theme. Drinks like the Suffragette (pisco, ginger syrup, lavender bitters, sparkling wine) are served in antique glassware with a Gatsbian garnish, accompanied by a reliable lineup of upscale bar fare.
5. Zoiglhaus
5716 SE 92nd Ave., 971-339-2374, zoiglhaus.com. 4-9 pm daily.
The brewery's new pop-up beer garden is bare-bones, but it's enough to transform the oil-stained patch of concrete off 92nd Avenue into a breezy block party. Sadly, the outdoor cooking portion of the shindig has come to an end, but the jägerschnitzel is still on the menu. And then, of course, there's the beer: Cans of Hop on Top—the brewery's sassy, seasonal dry-hopped Pilsner—sit in a galvanized tub.
