Hopworks Urban Brewery has closed its North Williams Avenue pub in order to focus on its other two locations as the pandemic continues to pose a challenge to all restaurants and bars.
The business posted a message on its website announcing the decision not to renew the lease at that location. The New School Beer blog first reported the development.
"With our packaging brewery continuing to see significant growth, we are investing resources into making more of our purpose-driven beer available in our existing markets throughout Cascadia," the statement said. "We're extremely proud of what Hopworks created on N Williams. Our journey as a business using beer as a force for good continues to evolve."
The North Williams Pub and Beergarden, formerly known as the BikeBar until a re-brand in 2019, opened nine years ago. Employees learned that the space would cease service last week.
The statement continued by saying bringing in revenue was challenged not only by the global health crisis but three years of construction in the neighborhood, which made parking and accessibility difficult at times.
Both the South Powell Boulevard flagship and the Vancouver pubs will continue to operate. Hopworks also has a suite inside Portland International Airport, which it launched last year.
