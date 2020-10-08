The temporary woodland—just off the major thoroughfare on Northeast Sumner Street—took more to create than just a run to the closest big-box store's garden department. The trees are actually loaners from the city of Portland's Bureau of Environmental Services as part of its effort to partner with the Portland Bureau of Transportation's Healthy Business program. And the agency didn't just pick whatever extra available shrubs happened to be in storage, either—careful planning went into the selection of each flower and frond for Old Town and the newly launched Dream Street Plaza it's a part of.