The move that beer fans have been both excited and wary about has finally happened: Thunder Island is officially open in its new location, no longer hugging the bank of the Columbia River but instead perched above it.
Customers who were worried about losing that remarkable view in Cascade Locks need not fret any longer. The scene is perhaps even more spectacular, even though it's no longer right along the water. And there's a whole lot more room.
The 10,000-square-foot facility on the city's main drag—Northwest Wa Na Pa Street—features a brewery on the ground floor with a second-story restaurant. The dining room is encased by six glass, garage-style doors that allow for generous airflow and provide an unobstructed look at the Columbia and the Cascades. There is also a dog-friendly patio facing the Bridge of the Gods.
"We know how special our original location is to our customers, but we can't wait to welcome them here into our forever home," Thunder Island office manager Alanna Womack stated in a press release. "This year has certainly been a roller coaster with moving the business in the middle of a pandemic. But the silver lining is that we created a beautiful and breezy dining space in the new restaurant that happens to be COVID-friendly, but also honors the patio experience at the old location."
This week's grand opening coincides with the brewery's seventh anniversary. To celebrate, Thunder Island is offering Seven Days of Deals where a new rotating item is available to purchase for just seven bucks, including hiking masks, nacho plates and scarves. The promotion runs through Oct. 18.
