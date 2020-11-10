It's fitting, if deceptive, that Wyrd's own mead isn't the star of the menu. The owners are intent on highlighting what they call the "mead alliance": a tight, yet growing number of meaderies in the Pacific Northwest. As Wingate points out, "There's a broad spectrum of flavor profiles that we want to be available in Portland." That range runs both dry to sweet and sessionable to boozy. In the future, Wyrd will offer everything from sipping meads to Braggot, a carbonated malted mead that sits at 6% ABV, perfect for a pint-sized goblet.