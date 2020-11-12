"I can only speak for our bars, but serving maskless customers inside just felt reckless at this point," Caraeff tells WW. "While the concept of ceasing all indoor sit-down service the exact week where the weather turns from tolerable to tundra is painful to imagine, we felt a moral obligation to take care of our staff and customers alike. And, of course, we realize our landlords won't accept our moral obligation in lieu of rent, but we couldn't sleep well at night knowing the risks of being in close proximity to maskless patrons inside during a massive localized spike in COVID-19 cases."