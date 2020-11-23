Winter is technically still more than three weeks away, but already another brewery has decided it won't even try to make it through the next season.
Oregon Public House announced today on its website and social media platforms that it will be closing its doors until its "board of directors determines that it will be safe and sustainable" to reopen.
Housed in a former Odd Fellows Hall on Northeast Dekum Street, Oregon Public House opened in 2013 as the nation's first nonprofit pub. Employees are paid industry-standard wages, but the board of directors are all volunteers. Profits go to charities, and customers got to have their say where their money went—when purchasing food or beer, you could vote for how the donation should be divvied up among a list of local organizations.
Following months of reduced sales and other pandemic-related challenges, Oregon Public House's founders say the latest "freeze" on indoor and outdoor dining pushed the operation into hibernation.
"This extremely difficult decision was not made lightly," a statement on the pub's website read. "We have tried our best to continue to serve our community and to rise to meet the challenges of the moment, but unfortunately it has not been enough."
You can still support Oregon Public House during the closure by purchasing gift cards or merchandise on its website.
Oregon Public House isn't the only temporary shutdown the Portland beer community saw today. Lucky Labrador Brewing shared on social media that it would have to suspend all service once again. The post did state, however, that the business may start offering beer delivery.
Comments