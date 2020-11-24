1. Enoteca Nostrana Bottle Shop
1401 SE Morrison St. 503-236-7006, enotecanostrana.com.
One of the most beloved wine bars in Portland has assembled a six-pack of holiday wines. And at barely over $20 a bottle, it's a pretty good deal for a high-end, highly curated shop that's open for pickup and delivery.
2. Shine Distillery and Grill
4232 N Williams Ave., 503-825-1010, shinedistillerygrill.com.
Big family gatherings might be canceled, but this holiday season doesn't have to be somber. Every night starting at 4:30 pm, you can watch drag performances at Shine Distillery's "drag-thru" while you wait for cocktail kits to go and bottles of housemade booze.
3. Portland Bottle Shop
7680 SE 13th Ave., 503-232-5202, pdxbottleshop.com.
Portland Bottle Shop is selling a wine pack for each stage of Thanksgiving dinner, from a sparkling rosé to an after-dinner vermouth. And this year, the four-bottle pack comes at a 10% discount.
4. Stem Wine Bar
3920 N Mississippi Ave., 503-477-7164, stemwinebarpd.com.
Lots of Portland wine shops are offering Thanksgiving flights, but at Stem, you get a pie, too. The three-bottle pack comes with a choice of dessert from a local bakery, whether you want a classic pecan pie or chocolate cake with spice orange buttercream.
5. Baerlic Brewing
2235 SE 11th Ave., baerlicbrewing.com.
Ranch Pizza and Baerlic's new "pie hall" is closed for the foreseeable future, but you can still order the taproom's brews for pickup or delivery. And Baerlic has plenty of festive cans, from its crisp and piney Yippee-Ki-PA to a Mexican hot chocolate imperial stout.
