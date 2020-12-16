1. Wayfinder Beer
304 SE 2nd Ave., 503-718-2337, wayfinder.beer. 3-9 pm daily.
If ever there were a beer that could transport you to the brauhauses of Munich, it would be Wayfinder Hell, a crisp and snappy lager with a gasp of citrus that, in normal times, comes in a fat mug. Sadly, these aren't normal times, but you can still get it in a can, along with the brewery's other standout German-style beers. Delivery is also available Wednesday through Sunday.
2. Enoteca Nostrana Bottle Shop
1401 SE Morrison St., 503-236-7006, enotecanostrana.com. 2-8 pm daily.
One of the most beloved wine bars in Portland has assembled a six-pack of holiday wines. And at barely over $20 a bottle, it's a pretty good deal for a high-end, highly curated shop that's open for pickup and delivery.
3. Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave., 503-825-1010, shinedistillerygrill.com. 4-8 pm Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 3-8 pm Friday-Saturday.
Big family gatherings might be canceled, but this holiday season doesn't have to be somber. Starting in the late afternoon, you can watch drag performances at Shine Distillery's "drag-thru" while you wait for cocktail kits to go and bottles of housemade booze.
4. Baerlic Brewing
2235 SE 11th Ave., baerlicbrewing.com.
Ranch Pizza and Baerlic's new "pie hall" is closed for the foreseeable future, but you can still order the taproom's brews for pickup or delivery. And Baerlic has plenty of festive cans, from its crisp and piney Yippee-Ki-PA to a Mexican hot chocolate imperial stout.
5. Rally Pizza
8070 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Wash., 360-524-9000, rallypizza.com. 3-8 pm Monday-Thursday, noon-8 pm Friday-Sunday for curbside pickup or delivery by DoorDash.
Want to experience the thrill of buying a premade cocktail to go? You'll have to cross the Columbia into Washington, where takeout mixed drinks have been legal since May. That means visiting Vancouver's finest pizzeria, grabbing a fennel sausage pie, a side Caesar and a Little Italy—a whiskey drink in a sealed Mason jar that's citrusy, sweet and bitter all at once.
