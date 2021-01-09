Over the years, as the city and state's beer scene exploded with producers and drinkers were eager to explore rather than remain loyal to any single brand, Portland Brewing's relevance waned. A flurry of sales didn't help its identity, either. Pyramid Brewing purchased Portland in 2004, and not long after that it was snatched up by Vermont's Magic Hat Brewing. In 2010, North American Breweries acquired Portland, which was then bought by Florida Ice & Farm Co., based in Costa Rica, two years later.