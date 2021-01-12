One of Newberg's most iconic tasting rooms is getting ready to reopen after a yearlong closure—one that actually had nothing to do with the pandemic.
On Jan. 15, Rex Hill will reopen its hospitality space following a multimillion dollar renovation that actually began in November of 2019.
Since A to Z Wineworks purchased the winery in 2007, it has worked to build out a campus surrounding the old fruit-and-nut drying barn on the property. Rex Hill—which juts into view as you drive down Highway 99W into Newberg atop the slope it's named after—now has floor-to-ceiling moving windows, offering up impressive views of the surrounding estate vineyards and forestland.
Guests will also notice a new white oak bar with a white quartz top, which will allow those who pay attention to particulars like wine color and clarity to more accurately assess what's in their glass. An open-beam Doug fir ceiling, large fireplace and plenty of wood and leather accents round out the remodel.
Unfortunately for guests, you won't be able to sink into those oversized furnishings to sip your pinot just yet—Yamhill County's current COVID-19 restrictions prevent indoor tastings. However, you can admire the opulence when you check in and shop for bottles to go.
For now, you'll be taking your flights to the partially-covered and heated patio, where the views are just as lovely. Current food options include snacks, like charcuterie, cheese and smoked salmon. But when indoor service is allowed to resume, a full menu or pairings from the winery's new kitchen will be available.
Comments