Produce Row is back.
The inner eastside restaurant has long been popular for its spacious outdoor, year-round terrace, and as of Jan. 13 you are once again welcome to use it as a place to enjoy a locally made beer from one of its 24 taps—or warm up with the signature PRC Hot Toddy, made with Jim Beam Black and garnished with a cinnamon stick.
Produce Row used some of its time off following the statewide pandemic-related freeze in November to turn its parking lot into additional seating. You'll now find a second large tent set up there, which doubles the capacity to 90 people in the 2,500-square-foot space. Both al fresco dining rooms are heated and covered, with picnic tables placed at least 6 feet apart from each other.
Guests are asked to remember to wear their masks when not eating or drinking and follow distancing guidelines at all times.
Comments