Although Climaco was known for his piña coladas, he also had a passion for mezcal and kept one of the finest collections in Portland at his bar. He developed his passion for the smoky spirit thanks to his father, who grew up in Oaxaca, Mexico, the mezcal capital of the world. Climaco was raised in the neighboring state of Puebla, and the two would make trips to Oaxaca in order to work their way through flights at the region's numerous mezcalerias.