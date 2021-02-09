By the end of 2021, one of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods for craft beer will officially be in Old Town Beaverton.
Binary Brewing is the latest business to announce that it will open a location in the historic downtown area this year.
That follows news announced in just the last five weeks that Breakside Brewery is launching a Munich-inspired beer garden on the same block as Ex Novo's two-year-old outpost, with an estimated completion date of early summer. Loyal Legion is also expanding into a former dance studio in downtown Beaverton, and plans to begin operating on July 4.
The once-tiny Binary Brewing, located at the border of Beaverton and Southwest Portland, says upgrading to a full production facility is necessary in order to keep up with demand. Slated to be up and running by mid-to-late summer inside the former Beaverton Bakery building, the business will grow from a seven-barrel brewhouse to a 10-barrel system with enough fermentation vessels to more than quadruple production. The new space is also expected to house a canning line down the road.
"Brewing these past three years on a very manual seven-barrel system with a limited number of fermenters has been fun, but as our reputation has grown—and especially since we got picked up by Running Man Distribution—demand has outpaced our ability to produce beer," head brewer and co-owner Roger Wood stated in a press release. "And being located in the historic Beaverton Bakery building is great. We get to be on the ground floor of the revitalization of old town Beaverton."
The Binary team plans to showcase aspects of the 100-plus-year-old structure, which will be renovated to include a pinball hall, multiple lounge areas. You can also expect a sprawling patio, a bonus for any business during the pandemic.
