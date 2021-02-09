"Brewing these past three years on a very manual seven-barrel system with a limited number of fermenters has been fun, but as our reputation has grown—and especially since we got picked up by Running Man Distribution—demand has outpaced our ability to produce beer," head brewer and co-owner Roger Wood stated in a press release. "And being located in the historic Beaverton Bakery building is great. We get to be on the ground floor of the revitalization of old town Beaverton."