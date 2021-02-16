"We are packaging our to-go cocktails in tamper evident bottles we source from Uline per state regulation, and also send the color-changing cups as a thank you for the support from our customers. Growing up in New Orleans the style cup is a traditional Mardi Gras throw that is unique in design to the parade, and sometimes even a specific float in the parade. I've always wanted to have one of these made for Palomar and color-changing felt the most appropriate with our cocktail menu of frozen and blended drinks, along with drinks on crushed ice. The wildfires cut the use of our rooftop short after just doing a large reorder, so when cocktails to-go was finally approved it was a perfect fit to send them out with orders." — Ricky Gomez, Palomar (barpalomar.com)