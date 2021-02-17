Call it stubbornness or simple loyalty, but Dobler's approach to the pale ale is consistent with all of the beers at Hammer & Stitch, the brewery he co-founded with two brothers, Adam and Jason Babkes, on the northernmost edge of Slabtown. The five core offerings on tap since last October's opening are all true to form and don't rely on gimmicks to win drinkers over. Even the names of the beers are straightforward—if you want an IPA, you order The IPA.