If you've finished all of your pandemic jigsaw puzzles, Kachka's Baba Sima Tonic is a drink that's also an activity. First, you pour the brandy into a heatproof vessel. Then, balance a spoon across the top, put down the sugar cube, and hit it with the rum, while also spilling some into the glass. Break out your lighter and—settle down, Beavis—FIRE! FIRE! The blue flame dances high above the spoon, caramelizing the sugar. If we get another winter storm, or you've somehow managed to catch a cold despite all the mask-wearing, it's definitely what you want.