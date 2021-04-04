Tulip Shop's menu of to-go cocktails offers pretty much every classic concoction you can think of, each coming in a canister about the size of a Red Bull and wrapped in a custom black label splattered in white squiggles.

But if you'd like a break from tradition, you're not wrong if you end up selecting the Paper Tiger ($11) based on name alone. Bartender Darren Polak had a similar impulse when he first saw a strip joint that went by the same name in his hometown of Denver.