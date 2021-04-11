Oregon City Brewing is among the many Oregon businesses that have started to convert even more of its property into an al fresco taproom.
The brewery actually purchased three gravel parking lots surrounding the original location on Washington Street three years ago, not knowing how crucial that space would become during the pandemic. Last year, they converted half of it into temporary outdoor seating and leased the other portion to Coney Island Tavern.
Now, Oregon City Brewing will transform the entire 7,000-square-foot area into a permanent beer garden and food cart pod in the coming weeks. When it opens, there will be room for 159 seats total that will likely be halved as COVID safety concerns continue in order to allow at least 8 feet of space between tables.
In order to keep guests dry during Oregon's wet season, the patio is also going to feature a handsome canopy. The structure will be made of Doug fir beams and locally produced Lock-Deck kiln-dried lumber laminations.
So far, the business is still securing food vendors and looking for a few more to join the lineup. But in all, the brewery expects to host seven carts. The space should be complete by August or September.
