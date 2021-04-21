Ben Dobler has strong opinions about pale ales. “One of my biggest eye-opening experiences was last year judging the [Oregon Beer Awards], and I was in the medal round of pale ales,” says the 30-year veteran of the Portland craft beer industry. “Those, to me, were not pale ales. They were all IPA or IPA-lite.” Dobler’s approach to the pale ale is consistent with all of the beers at Hammer & Stitch, the brewery he co-founded on the northernmost edge of Slabtown. The five core offerings on tap since last October’s opening are all true to form and don’t rely on gimmicks to win drinkers over. Even the names of the beers are straightforward—if you want an IPA, you order The IPA. The taproom itself is a throwback to a simpler time in craft beer, when breweries often popped up on the industrial fringes, and tracking down those old warehouses and repurposed auto garages felt like a scavenger hunt. A garage door opens up to an elevated, no-frills deck made of blond wooden planks shaded by a combination of umbrellas and repurposed carport canopies Dobler scored for a good deal at Costco. The surrounding warehouses may not be much to look at, but it feels as though you’ve discovered a secret industrial oasis. ANDI PREWITT.