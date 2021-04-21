If you know Revolution Hall only as a concert venue, there’s a surprise awaiting on the roof. Even though the expansive deck atop the former Washington High School has been open to the general public since 2017, there are still people who stumble across the space for the first time on a friend’s Instagram account or through word of mouth. For those who miss the inner eastside’s more conspicuous rooftop pillar, the pandemic-shuttered Altabira, and its sweeping views of downtown’s serrated skyline, this is where you’ll want to camp out this summer. The scenery is just as good, if not better, since Rev Hall has created a COVID photo zone at the most picturesque point. Most tables come equipped with umbrellas that help prevent guests from leaving redder than a cooked lobster, but they’re also sturdy enough to provide shelter during a quick drizzle in spring. An A-frame lattice crisscrossed in string lights doesn’t provide much in the way of cover, but it does bring a piece of New York’s Flatiron District to Buckman by way of mirroring the roof at the famed Eataly open-air brewery. Here as there, waste away an afternoon working your way through the draft list. There are few better pleasures in summer. ANDI PREWITT.