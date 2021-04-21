When Botanist’s original subterranean location appeared too cramped to safely host customers during the pandemic, its owners moved the operation up and out across the elevated courtyard to the prime real estate once occupied by the perennially disappointing On Deck Sports Bar. That space is now cloaked in a white tent, which gives the appearance that Botanist is either shielding a beer festival from the elements or hosting a pop-up Cirque du Soleil performance. Inside, you’ll find a hodgepodge of furniture—everything from sleek black chairs to a wooden six-piece dining set that looks swiped from Grandma’s house. Everything is spaced farther apart than the recommended 6 feet: After all, this is “Portland’s largest patio,” at least according to the sandwich board out front. Beyond the string lights, there’s little to admire in this white void. But as the weather improves, the sides of the tent will come down, providing prettier views—and, frankly, better air circulation. Until then, look for brightness in Botanist’s lineup of mixed drinks, like the Triple G Mule that’s an unusual shade of pink thanks to the bar’s own pinot noir grenadine, and a tingly lemon concoction called the Bees Knees, which tastes like a Sprite spiked with honey. ANDI PREWITT.