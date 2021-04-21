Bar Maven
6219 SE Foster Road | 503-384-2079
Reopens: TBD
Bible Club
6716 SE 16th Ave.| 971-279-2198
Reopens: Soon
Century
930 SE Sandy Blvd. | 971-888-4963
Reopens: Summer
Lady of the Mountain at Kex Hotel
100 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. | 971-346-2992
Reopens: Summer.
Modern Times Fermentorium
600 SE Belmont St. | 503-420-0799
Reopens: TBD
Paymaster Lounge
1020 NW 17th Ave.| 503-943-2780
Reopens: TBD
The Society Hotel
203 NW 3rd Ave.| 503-445-0444
Reopens: May
Teote Mezcalería
2700 NE Alberta St. | 971-288-5688
Reopens: TBD
Xport at the Porter Hotel
1355 SW 2nd Ave. | 503-306-4835
Reopens: TBD
White Owl Social Club
1305 SE 8th Ave. | 503-236-9672
Reopens: Soon
Note: Bars may be open for indoor service or takeout. Call for more information.
Comments