1. Migration Rooftop at Canvas
1750 SW Yamhill St., 503-939-4164, migrationbrewing.com. 1-9 pm daily.
This outpost of Northeast Glisan Street mainstay Migration Brewing is the peak realization of the rooftop bar. A 180-degree view takes in downtown, the West Hills and the Alphabet District. The panorama stretches all the way to the St. Johns Bridge and Mount St. Helens. After a round, it’s easy to understand why people keep moving to Portland: Above the din and discord, this city seems like paradise.
2. Tulip Shop Tavern
825 N Killingsworth St., 503-206-8483, tulipshoptavern.com. Noon-10 pm daily.
Tulip Shop’s menu of cocktails to go offers pretty much every classic concoction you can think of, each coming in a sealed canister about the size of a Red Bull and wrapped in a custom black label splattered in white squiggles.
3. Roadside Attraction
1000 SE 12th Ave., 503-233-0743. 3-11 pm daily.
Shrouded in foliage and draped in all sorts of rusting accoutrements, from license plates to dock equipment, the front patio of Roadside Attraction has always felt like a refuge from the modern world. That it’s still cash only after all these years only exacerbates the sense that the place somehow exists off the grid.
4. Expatriate
424 NE 30th Ave., expatriatepdx.com. 4-9 pm Thursday-Saturday.
“We know of no other mixed drinks that will so readily transport you to a different year/country/situation,” reads the label on Expatriate’s bottled cocktails to go. Handsomely presented in a bottle with an attached lime twist and handwritten instructions, the Distant Colony is something akin to a refined paloma that should also work for anyone who likes a mule.
5. Tough Luck
1771 NE Dekum St., 971-754-4188, toughluckbar.com. 3-11 pm Monday-Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday-Sunday.
If there’s a better way to celebrate your vaccination than a burger and a beer at Tough Luck, we’re at a loss to suggest it. This is a perfect place to ease back into public life without feeling mobbed. Order the masterful beer-battered fries, with or without a smothering of melted cheese, via a smartphone-based ordering system, then watch Damian Lillard lead a playoff campaign on high-definition TVs that face the outdoors. We should all be so lucky.
