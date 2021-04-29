If there’s a better way to celebrate your vaccination than a burger and a beer at Tough Luck, we’re at a loss to suggest it. This is a perfect place to ease back into public life without feeling mobbed. Order the masterful beer-battered fries, with or without a smothering of melted cheese, via a smartphone-based ordering system, then watch Damian Lillard lead a playoff campaign on high-definition TVs that face the outdoors. We should all be so lucky.