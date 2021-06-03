All right, maybe none of those folks have ever stepped foot inside this shoebox-sized neighborhood watering hole. Still, they could be considered “the regulars.” Back when the place used to be called Daddy Mojo’s, owner Vilath Oudomphong decorated practically every square inch with his expansive collection of celebrity memorabilia. When ownership changed hands a few years ago, new proprietor Spyros Kourtessis kept a handful of framed photos—a few of them autographed—and added some of his own, including a small portrait of a goat.