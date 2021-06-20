You’ve heard of drinking games, but this is ridiculous! Right? Riiiight?!?
Portland-based Great Notion Brewing is launching the third version of its mobile app, which it initially introduced last year, primarily to roll out its home delivery service mid-pandemic while also expanding on the universe of characters that occupies its beer labels.
Along with expanding delivery and shipping zones, the new update also introduces the brewery’s first video game.
Called The Climb, it’s based around a lumberjack character named Victoria Lane, who first debuted in 2019 on cans of the company’s Superstar Hazy IPA. Players scale trees to not only earn points in the game but unlock perks and rewards.
It’s a natural step for Great Notion, which had already used its app to turn beer drinking into a kind of game: Previously, users could set up an account and accumulate points and badges by checking into taprooms and sampling its full roster of beers, leading to future rewards.
For those less inclined to kill time monkeying around on their phones, the app is still useful in getting beer into your hands: A partnership with food delivery service Doordash means that customers in both Portland and Seattle who live within 10 miles of one of Great Notion’s five taprooms can order beer and have it arrive on their doorstep that day. Shipping has also expanded outside the Pacific Northwest to include Ohio, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington DC, Nevada, and Anchorage, Alaska.
The Great Notion app is available for both iPhone and Android. A press release adds that Android users “can expect to see more games in the coming months” as well.
Comments