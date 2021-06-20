For those less inclined to kill time monkeying around on their phones, the app is still useful in getting beer into your hands: A partnership with food delivery service Doordash means that customers in both Portland and Seattle who live within 10 miles of one of Great Notion’s five taprooms can order beer and have it arrive on their doorstep that day. Shipping has also expanded outside the Pacific Northwest to include Ohio, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington DC, Nevada, and Anchorage, Alaska.