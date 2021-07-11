There are two summer drinking experiences at Wayfinder: one at street level and one at the coveted wood patio upstairs. If you’re headed to Wayfinder for the experimental lagers, cold IPAs, or thick steak fries, the street seating will certainly do. But if your aim is to catch a vibe, try to land a spot up top. With tables shoved into the coves and shards of Wayfinder’s pre-pandemic geometric patio, it creates a sense of seclusion to dampen any lingering COVID anxiety.