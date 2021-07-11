1. Psychic Bar
560 N Mississippi Ave., psychicbarpdx.com. 4-11 pm Sunday-Thursday, 4 pm-midnight Saturday-Sunday.
A much-beloved watering hole among Portland’s most eccentric and hopelessly hip, Psychic is located in a hot, hot house but will be looking out for its customers throughout the summer by turning its patio into a weekend party zone, with full-coverage misting fans, boozy slushies and “electro tropic” DJ sets.
2. Holy Goat Social Club
1501 NE Fremont St., 503-282-0956, holygoatpdx.com. 2-10 pm Monday-Saturday.
It’d be inaccurate to describe Holy Goat as a “new” bar. Longtime residents of the Sabin neighborhood will remember the tiny watering hole as Daddy Mojo’s, and though its undergone a change in ownership and name, the rebrand mostly amounts to more of an aesthetic upgrade than a full-scale remodel. Regulars will still find what they’re looking for: a drink menu consisting of stiff takes on old classics, soul music on the stereo, and soul food in the kitchen.
3. Wayfinder
304 SE 2nd Ave., 503-718-2337, wayfinderbeer.com. Noon-10 pm Friday-Sunday.
There are two summer drinking experiences at Wayfinder: one at street level and one at the coveted wood patio upstairs. If you’re headed to Wayfinder for the experimental lagers, cold IPAs, or thick steak fries, the street seating will certainly do. But if your aim is to catch a vibe, try to land a spot up top. With tables shoved into the coves and shards of Wayfinder’s pre-pandemic geometric patio, it creates a sense of seclusion to dampen any lingering COVID anxiety.
4. Raven’s Manor
235 SW 1st Ave., ravensmanorexperience.com. 5-11 pm Wednesday-Monday.
Creatures of the night, be forewarned: Portland’s newest goth bar isn’t all that goth. Sure, spooky sights come into view as soon as you enter Raven’s Manor, from creepy dolls to dusty grimoires. But don’t go expecting the westside version of the Lovecraft. Instead, think Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. Important note: The Grave Water is hands down the best drink. Its rose water, though fragrant, is perfectly balanced with elderflower liqueur and vodka.
5. Shanghai Tunnel
211 SW Ankeny St., shanghaitunnelbar.com. 4-10 pm Wednesday-Friday, 1-10 pm Saturday.
Here’s some news: Portland’s dank, brick-lined basement bar Shanghai Tunnel is back! Named for Portland’s tunnels of urban legend, this gruff but lovable dive has pinball, poor cellphone reception, and friendship toilets in the women’s restroom—y’know, two toilets side by side so you can hold hands with your bestie.
Comments