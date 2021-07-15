Old Town club Fortune is reopening—and bringing one of Portland’s buzziest new vegan spots along with it.
Last September, co-owners Eric Bowler and Kurt Huffman shut down the six-year-old nightspot at 329 NW Couch Street, in part due to the pandemic but also because of a protracted legal battle with their landlords.
Bowler, in particular, was especially hard hit by the state’s COVID-19 shutdown. Along with Fortune, he was forced to shutter three other bars: Revelry, Tube and, most recently, Century, which is now in the hands of the owners of Pearl District cocktail bar Two Wrongs.
But earlier this week, Bowler finally had some good news: Fortune is returning, though not in its old location. Instead, it’ll be located inside the downtown Sentinel hotel, inside the space that formerly housed Jackrabbit restaurant.
“It’s going to be better than before,” Bowler wrote on Twitter. “The drinks are amazing. The space is gorgeous.”
In addition, Bowler also announced that the food program will be run by Jewan Manuel, the chef behind the popular vegan pop-up Plant Based Papi, which opened a brick-and-mortar on Southeast Morrison Street in December.
Eater has reported more details: The menu will include four-cheese pasta, Caprese burgers, a vegan take on an old-school fast-food burger and vegan “fried chicken” made from deep-fried jackfruit.
The new Fortune is scheduled to open in the Sentinel, at 614 SW 11th Ave., later this month.
