Something about Oregon City must make people want to fling sharp objects.
The Clackamas County community is quickly becoming the state’s hub for axe throwing, following the downtown opening of Blue Ox.
Just a few blocks away sits Celtic Axe Throwers. And prior to their opening, Feckin—a scrappy Irish-themed brewery—helped popularize the sport by opening a couple of lanes in its taproom. Feckin unfortunately shuttered in December 2019, due to issues with the lease.
Blue Ox actually first launched last October, but the blades were flying for less than a month. The statewide-mandated freeze on indoor recreation, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, forced them to close.
Now the throwing alleys are back! The 3,300-square-foot space, which—like pretty much every ax throwing company in the country—includes a bar, inviting patrons to bravely mix booze and blades. If that sounds a little too risky, just think of the sport as darts on steroids.
Guests can either book a one-hour open throw session (recommended for smaller parties of two to 10) or a two-hour social throw window for larger groups. No experience is required, and kids as young as 12 are allowed to toss sharp steel.
If you think about it, heaving axes at a wall is just about the perfect activity to get through the back end of the pandemic—a physical release, that allows you to take out a year-and-a-half’s worth of frustrations on a target.
“Axe throwing is so entertaining and just the type of social experience people need right now,” franchise owner Lani Eversage stated in a press release. “We’re beyond excited to offer a venue for people to relieve some stress.”
