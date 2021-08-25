Where to Drink this Week in Portland

1. Smith Teamaker

500 NW 23rd Ave.,503-206-745, smithtea.com. 9 am-6 pm daily.

Located on Northwest 23rd Avenue, the first-ever Smith Teamaker cafe is a quiet space on a busy boutique street. The cafe serves 30 kinds of hot tea, but the curious come in for colorful lattes and aromatic tea mocktails. The Golden Light Latte is a major favorite and can be served iced or hot. It’s made by pulling Smith Golden Light tea—with turmeric, sarsaparilla root, and black pepper—through an espresso (or “teapresso”) machine, then adding maple syrup and dousing the blend with oat milk. The result is a beautiful, complex, sweet and softly spiced drink that goes mind-bendingly well with one of the pastry case’s sea salt-sprinkled miso-peanut butter cookies.

2. Lolo Pass

1616 E Burnside St., 503-908-3074, lolopasspdx.com. Coffee 7 am-2 pm daily, cocktails 4-10 pm daily.

Lolo Pass’ open floor plan lobby is a fine place to start or end a night, but the hostel-like hotel’s main attraction is the fifth-floor rooftop, which features a fire pit, a communal guitar, its own bar and no shortage of socially distant seating arrangements. The vantage offers a unique view of downtown and the Central Eastside, with everything from Big Pink to Buckman Field visible on the scenic smorgasbord. Lolo’s house cocktails trend toward sweet and fruity, as evidenced in the pineapple-infused old fashioned, the unmuddled schnapps in the Teaches of Peaches Sex on the Beach, and the pamplemousse and aperol of the metropolitan but off-cycle Gemini SZN.

3. Jackie’s

930 SE Sandy Blvd., jackiespdx.com. 4 pm-midnight Monday-Friday, 11 am-1 am Saturday, 11 am-midnight Sunday.

It’s easy to mistake Jackie’s for its predecessor Century Bar—all dolled up with a new paint job and potted plants—but for its chic veneer, Jackie’s is a sports bar at heart. There are widescreen TVs just about anywhere you look, playing the game at a volume level where your friends can talk trash but not scream in each other’s faces. The cocktail pitchers are technically the better deal per glass, but the signature house drinks are easier to switch between and worth the range. The gorgeous watermelon-hibiscus-lime agua fresca margarita was our favorite. We awarded the silver medal to the confectionary halva mule—the fruity, slightly bitter (and therefore gay icon) Ms. Pittman made due with the bronze.

4. Someday

3634 SE Division St., somedaypdx.com. 3-10 pm Thursday-Sunday.

Someday opened in January 2020 with dreams of becoming a buzzing, “shoulder-to-shoulder” watering hole. The timing was…unfortunate. But the bar has managed to maintain a communal energy, even if it’s less tight-knit. The setup is intimate—a few dainty tables for twosomes and two sturdy picnic tables that could fit a snug group of 10. There’s wine, sake and the Tiger Porch, a chilly tequila sour with tamarind particularly fit for the Vaccinated Summer of 2021.

5. Prost!

4237 N Mississippi Ave., 503-954-2674, prostportland.com. 11 am-2:30 am daily.

In a city filled with amazing beer bars, Prost stands out for its steadfast dedication to German food and beer—not to mention its back patio is now home to maybe the city’s best food cart pod. All beers here are imported from Germany and served in the style of glass called for by German tradition. The staff is knowledgeable and happy to guide your order from the unique and delicious menu.